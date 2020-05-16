CRIME
Man shot and killed
No suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a man Wednesday at his home in Colonia Unión de Residentes Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood.
A report was made to the emergency center at 10:14 p.m. regarding a shooting at a residence at 18 de Marzo St.
Police officers found Pedro “Doe,” 34, lying in the front yard. He was declared dead at the scene.
The suspect was described as a man about 6 feet tall. He was wearing brown pants, military-style jacket and a black ski mask.
The suspect arrived in a gray Isuzu or Pathfinder.
The victim's wife told authorities her husband previously was shot in December during a rooster fight in Ejido Tamaulipas. In that incident, he was in his vehicle and was hit in the legs and arms.
ASSEMBLY
Second healthcare worker protection bill introduced
Two lawmakers introduced a second bill that seeks to protect healthcare workers.
Assembly members Luis Moreno and Victor Manuel Morán proposed a reform to the Penal Code that, if enacted, would punish those found guilty of obstructing healthcare services or assaulting medical staff.
The lawmakers justified the measure due to the recent assault cases reported against doctors and nurses, as well as the damages caused in medical facilities.
If enacted, the reform would allow judges to sentence those convicted with up to 25 years in prison and with up to $6,000 in fines.
According to the legislators, the bill reflects a proposal made by Sen. Salomón Jara.
“Bottom line, what we are protecting are human rights,” Assemblyman Morán said.
COVID-19
Prison workers test positive
Nine Mexicali Prison workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper said the results were confirmed by State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico.
The official added that 70 prisoners have been identified as potentially exposed. Authorities are expecting test results of these prisoners.
In the last weeks, three prisoners have died of respiratory illnesses that had been officially determined as atypical pneumonia.
Relatives of dead prisoners have demanded safety measures to stop the outbreak and greater transparency from prison officials.
Pérez Rico has declined to report if any prisoners have tested positive for SARS CoV-2.
Mexicali Prison has more than 2,300 prisoners.
EDUCATION
Return to school unlikely
The current school year in Baja California will continue in virtual mode and will end on July 17.
Meanwhile, the return to the classrooms won’t be until after it is deemed safe for the school community; that is, when the traffic light for the activities by region, which will be updated every week, is green.
Secretary of Education of Baja California Catalino Zavala Márquez announced the Back to School Plan, which marks Aug. 24 as the official start date of the next school year.
Zavala Márquez said the date when campuses reopen will be determined based on federal and state guidelines.
Regarding the next school year, Zavala Márquez said that for Basic Education, the return of the inspectors and supervisors has been scheduled for Aug. 10. Teachers would be due back Aug. 17.
Zavala Márquez said the “Learn at Home” program has reached eight out of 10 teachers and nine out of 10 students.
With support of Google, the state has been able establish interactive platforms and has been able to take booklets to the most remote communities, serving students of Indigenous Education and the migrant population.
“The school year is saved,” the secretary added. “Before the suspension of classes, between 73 percent and 83 percent (of students) were covered in all subjects.”
Zavala Márquez highlighted that, with the “Learn at Home” program, Baja California placed first nationwide in the creation of virtual classrooms, with 800,000 accounts enabled for teachers and students, covering 100 percent of students and 100 percent of teachers.
GOVERNMENT
Interim official appointed
Another change in Gov. Jaime Bonilla's cabinet took place Thursday.
In a prepared statement, the state said Karla Pedrín Rembao was nominated as interim director of the Women's Institute.
The institute's governing board will be in charge of selecting a new director from a three-candidate list submitted by Bonilla.
Pedrín Rembao was previously director of the Women's Institute of the City of Ensenada.
She succeeds Norma Angelica Peñaloza Escobedo, who submitted her resignation a week ago.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
