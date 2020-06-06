ECONOMY
Businesses expected to close down
A business organization leader expects companies will start closing down this month after the stay-at-home orders set by the Mexican government.
Employer Confederation of Mexicali President Ernesto Elorduy said close to 90 percent of business members are small companies that will not survive three months of closure.
Business owners will be forced to fold and dismiss staff, he said.
This will mean fewer sources of employment.
“It is one thing is to lose jobs, and it’s another to lose sources of employment,” Elorduy told La Crónica newspaper. “Jobs are recovered easily, but sources of employment take a long time to recover.”
Elorduy said that given the high rates of COVID-19 in Mexicali, it will take more weeks for the city to reopen. He said between July and September companies will be under great uncertainty.
The newspaper also reported that the number of companies registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security statewide dropped by 340 between March and April. There were also 22,326 fewer employed.
In Mexicali the institute reported 108 fewer registered companies — second to Tijuana.
According to the agency, the decline does not necessarily the businesses are closed permanently, as some businesses (like construction) stop working after finishing projects.
COVID-19
Senator proposes border health checkpoints
A Mexican Senator from Mexicali has proposed the installation of health checkpoints at the ports of entry to control COVID-19 contagion.
Sen. Gina Cruz, a former Mexican Consul in Calexico and a member of the National Action Party, introduced a resolution that seeks a number of departments including Health, Government, Treasury, Communications and even the Army to install such checkpoints.
Although border crossings have been restricted and limited to just U.S. citizens and permanent resident card holders, Cruz said Baja California’s border remains one of the most active worldwide.
The lawmaker considered high number of confirmed cases in the region as risky for the next months, which in turn might bring devastating consequences to both states.
Health checkpoints must be effectively installed, following strict safety protocols, she added.
PANDEMIC
Report: State attempting to hide COVID-19 deaths
The state of Baja California has apparently attempted to hide deaths of COVID-19 patients, according to a newspaper report.
México City’s Reforma newspaper reported the state has instructed all Baja California Recorder’s officers to avoid providing or releasing any information of deaths.
In a memorandum signed by State Recorder Paloma Alegría, the agency of the Department of Government instructed recorders to avoid releasing information related to COVID deaths. Instead, all reports must be turned to the Governor’s Office, the Department of Government, or Secretary of Health for public release, the memorandum says.
The newspaper said Baja California is third nationwide in terms of COVID-19 deaths, while Mexicali has the third most active cases in the nation.
The newspaper quoted a report released last month by the University of California in Los Angeles and Tijuana Red Cross that indicates deaths in private homes are more than double those registered in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Prisoners test positive for COVID-19
At least 20 Baja California prisoners as well as three correctional officers have died of respiratory illnesses, presumably of SARS Co-V 2, the Mexican Human Rights Commission reported.
In a report, the commission said nationwide 348 prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 53 deaths and 163 suspected cases.
La Voz newspaper said the State Human Rights Commission has acknowledged at least 40 prison workers who had COVID-19 symptoms.
The Department of Public Health previously admitted to 300 suspected cases in Tecate’s El Hongo Prison and 20 in Mexicali Prison.
Secretary of Public Health Alonso Perez Rico told the newspaper last week an epidemiology team was deployed to state prisons to address the issue.
Relatives of prisoners had demanded healthcare services for those who had symptoms of coronavirus. The petitioners had said those who had died had not been tested for the virus.
The State Human Rights Commission has opened 11 cases of alleged violations of appropriate healthcare services.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
