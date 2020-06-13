COMMUNITY
Mexicali Fair cancelled
There will be no Mexicali Fair this year.
The Fiestas del Sol Trust Commission announced Friday the 45th. edition has been cancelled this year.
The yearly event, which takes place in the fall, normally receives more than 400,000 visitors over the course of two weeks.
“For the City of Mexicali and the Fiestas del Sol Trust making the decision to postpone this edition was not easy,” the committee said.
The committee the main goal of the event is to provide a safe venue, but this time the objective is to stop coronavirus contagion.
“We thank upfront your understanding and support given that you make this traditional event possible,” the organization said. “Let’s stay healthy in order to celebrate the 45th edition next year.”
CRIME
Man shot dead
An unidentified assailant shot a man to death inside his business Wednesday afternoon.
According to media reports, the incident took place at 1:10 p.m. in Colonia Solidaridad neighborhood.
Staff with the emergency center received a report of a shooting occurred at 13 de Septiembre Avenue and Santiago Vidaurri Avenue
Upon arrival police officers found Alejandro “Doe” with a gunshot wound in the head.
A witness said a robust man dressed with white clothes, dark glasses and a face mask entered the business and shot the owner.
Police officers found a 9 mm casing at the scene.
Police officers unsuccessfully searched for the suspect in the west side of the city.
PANDEMIC
Loved one’s coffin turns out to be empty
A family nearly buried an empty coffin instead of their loved one after the funeral home neglected to place the body inside.
La Voz newspaper said the family of Eva Negrete realized the mistake just before the burial at Sonora cemetery.
Guadalupe Negrete told the newspaper the deceased's relatives hired Funeraria San José located by F Street for funerary services.
She said a company employee realized the body was missing after noticing the coffin's light weight.
Although authorities recommend to not open coffins due to COVID-19 the family decided to open it. It was then when the family discovered Eva's body was missing.
The newspaper added that the family even had held a funeral mass for the deceased.
Eventually, company employees realized the mistake and transported the corpse in a different vehicle.
“It was a very lamentable mistake for us,” Guadalupe told the newspaper.
In order to amend the mistake, the company sent a priest to bless the body before burial.
SPORTS
Mexicali team member drafted in MLB
Shortstop Milán Tolentino was drafted in the fourth round of the MLB 2020 Draft by the Cleveland Indians, Aguilas de Mexicali Baseball Club announced.
The team said in a prepared statement, Tolentino has talent both with the bat and on defense, as well as speed on the basepaths.
The Orange County native joined Aguilas last year.
In high school, Tolentino was selected to be part of the 2018 Baseball World Cup.
“We are convinced that Milán Tolentino has the potential to consolidate his career with Aguilas in the Pacific (League) and with Big League Indians,” Aguilas Manager Luis Alfonso García said. “This new stage will strengthen him given he has the characteristics and physical abilities of a good player. Besides he has a winning mentality.”
The young player is the son of former Aguilas de Mexicali player José Tolentino.
COVID-19
Governor threatens to prohibit sale of alcohol
Given the high rated of contagion of COVID-19, Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla said the state has considered requesting the city of Mexicali to implement other measures to stop residents from holding gatherings and to reduce people’s mobility.
The measures would be aimed at helping Mexicali emerge from the pandemic sooner.
According to the governor, the city of Tijuana (the largest in the state) is on its way out of the so-called red light, as is the rest of the state.
The Mexican government set a roadmap to reopening based in several indicators that are shown in a light system. Red is for high restrictions and green is for none.
“We need the support of the Mexicali community to stop contagion,” Bonilla said Thursday.
In order to stop residents’ mobility the state has considered stop the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Since beer has been restocked in stores, long afternoon waiting lines in the Calexico west port of entry were reduced significantly.
Bonilla discarded the idea of using public force to stop mobility in the state’s capital.
Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico said Mexicali hospitals have reported 90 percent capacity, while the city remains sixth nationwide in active cases with 447 as of Thursday. The state in total has 614 active cases.
The city has had 3,454 confirmed coronavirus cases and 567 fatalities.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
