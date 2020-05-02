CRIME
Robbery suspect apprehended
A man was arrested the Thursday evening after allegedly robbing a convenience store.
Mexicali police said the incident occurred at 9:29 p.m. at the Oxxo store located on Uxmal Street and Nuevo León Avenue in colonia Guajardo neighborhood, west of the Civic Center.
The suspect was identified as Caín Adrián “Doe,” 34.
Agents were deployed to the store after a 23-year-old woman reported the robbery to the emergency center.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect approached the cash register and brandished a revolver in demand of money and a bottle of tequila.
The employee complied, and the suspect fled westbound on foot on Nuevo León Avenue.
Police officers located the suspect, who was carrying 600 pesos, a black prop revolver and a bottle of tequila.
He was arrested and transported to the police headquarters.
BORDER
Men arrested during immigrant crossing attempt
Two individuals were arrested early Friday morning west of the city after being caught trying to cross three immigrants to the United States.
According to a Mexicali police report, the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Aguascalientes Street and Gómez Morín Avenue in Colonia Fronteriza neighborhood.
The suspects were identified as Álvaro “Doe,” aka “Vaca” or “Negro,” 38, and Gregorio “Doe,” aka “Goyo,” 18.
U.S. Border Patrol notified authorities that five people were located next to the border fence. The group consisted of the two suspects and three immigrants. All five attempted unsuccessfully to flee when police arrived.
The three migrants, all of whom were men, said they were paying $8,000 to be helped to cross into the United States.
The three migrants were all male. One of them is a 28-year-old from Querétaro; another one is a 29-year-old from Michoacán, and the third one is a 29-year-old from Oaxaca.
A white 2004 GMC Yukon pickup truck with California license plates was also seized at the scene.
The alleged traffickers were transported to the police headquarters for processing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TB cases at prison lead to protest
Mothers and wives of Mexicali Prison inmates demonstrated to demand that authorities take appropriate precautions against tuberculosis contagion.
The concerns were raised after recent cases of the illness were reported at Mexicali Prison.
La Voz newspaper reported an unnamed woman said her husband has had high fever and cough. However, medical attention has been allegedly denied to prisoners.
One of the prisoner’s cellmates was detected with tuberculosis, the woman said.
Two other women told the newspaper their sons had had the same symptoms but had not been treated.
The state canceled all prison visits last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.