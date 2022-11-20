Noe Navar was reported missing on 9/28/22. His vehicle was found abandoned in the San Jacinto Mountains.
Although Navar is from Brawley, California, information received indicates he was recently in the Cabazon and Hemet areas.
Navar is described as 31 years old, 5'05" tall, 165 pounds, tattoo of Roman numerals on left hand.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Noe Navar, please contact Investigator Negrete at The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Hemet Station, at (951) 791-3400 or (800) 950-2444.
