During the current U.S. monkeypox outbreak, cases of monkeypox have been rare among children and teens younger than 18 years old.
Though data on epidemiologic and clinical characteristics of monkeypox in persons aged ≤12 years (children) and adolescents during the ongoing 2022 monkeypox outbreak are limited. During May 17 – September 24, 2022, Monkeypox virus (MPXV) infections in children and adolescents aged 18 years were rare, representing 0.3% of all U.S. cases; none resulted in critical illness or death, according to a press release – Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report – from the Center for Disease Control.
Younger children typically acquired MPXV infection after skin-to-skin contact with a household member with monkeypox during caregiving activities; adolescents were most frequently exposed through male-to-male sexual contact, according to the release.
Monkeypox virus infections have occurred disproportionately in Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino children and teens compared with children and teens from other racial/ethnic groups, highlighting the importance of ensuring equitable access to monkeypox vaccination, testing, and treatment, according to the release.
Vaccination for teens with risk factors and providing prevention information for people with monkeypox caring for children might prevent additional infections, the release states.
As of September 24, there have been 83 cases of Monkeypox virus infections in children and teens under 18 years of age, comprising 0.3% of total U.S. cases during May 17 – September 24, 2022. Among 28 children (0-12 years) with monkeypox, 64% were male. Among 20 (71%) children aged 0–12 years with available exposure data, 19 were exposed in the household setting; for 17 of these children, the reported exposure was direct skin-to-skin contact that routinely occurs between a child and an adult caregiver.
Among 55 teens (13-17 years), most were male (89%) and male-to-male sexual contact was the most likely route of exposure (66%). Among the 83 children and teens, 22% were treated with the antiviral tecovirimat, 11% were hospitalized, none were critically ill, and all recovered.
Consistent with disparities seen in overall Monkeypox virus infections during the ongoing U.S. monkeypox outbreak, monkeypox has occurred disproportionately among Black and Hispanic children and teens. These findings highlight prevention opportunities and the importance of ensuring equitable access to vaccination, testing, and treatment strategies for monkeypox.
In addition, health care providers caring for sexually active teens, particularly males who have male-to-male sexual contact, should consider offering vaccination and should provide education on the prevention of monkeypox and testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.
Additional monkeypox cases in children and adolescents might be prevented through strengthened vaccination efforts and education around preventive measures and sexual health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.