IMPERIAL COUNTY — An unknown buyer purchased a 21.3 acres industrial property in Holtville for $4.2 million, though no information on its planned use was provided.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Land Advisory Group announced that they brokered the sale of the property, which includes a 101,665-square-foot facility, in a press release on Dec. 6.
Contrary to the press release, the property is located just outside the city limits of Holtville.
This press release included no information about the "undisclosed buyer," or their intended use for the property, saying that the buyer has chosen not to reveal their plans for the property.
In a follow up email with Cushman & Wakefield’s West Region Communications Manager Josh Deale on Dec. 9, Deale was unable to provide further information on the buyer.
“I am sorry, but we are unable to comment any further beyond our press release at this time regarding the buyer’s future plans/use of the property,” Deale said.
According to the press release, the property is currently a cooler facility, with 101,665 square feet facility containing 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
Cushman & Wakefield’s national Land Advisory Group is a and based in the firm’s San Diego office and represented the seller, Holtville based JK Management, Inc., in the transaction, according to the press release.
Cushman & Wakefield said they are a global real estate services firm with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries in their press release.
Cushman and Wakefield Director Melanie Haynes, along with Senior Director Matt Davis, a founding member and co-leader of Cushman & Wakefield’s national Land Advisory Group, both commented on the advantages of the property during the press release.
“The property also provides great access to both the Interstate 8 and Interstate 10 corridors making it a convenient location for the buyer,” Haynes said.
“This was a great property for an industrial user to acquire a quality asset that features well maintained, pre-engineered metal buildings, coupled with an expansive land area with outside storage and truck parking areas,” Davis said.
