SAN DIEGO – Jonathan Sandoval, age 30 of Calexico, a former contract employee at a San Diego Navy hospital, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, April 13, to stalking his former co-worker who is a United States military service member.
"According to his plea agreement, Sandoval intentionally harassed and intimated the military service member through several unwanted acts," a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office reads. "On March 8, 2022, Sandoval rifled through the victim’s office and belongings while disregarding her requests to stop. On that same day, while in her office, Sandoval displayed a knife to the victim. Sandoval also sent the victim messages through internet messaging platforms even after the victim told him to stop sending her messages," the release reads.
Per the release, Sandoval admitted that he installed a hidden camera in the victim’s office without her knowledge and recorded video of the victim undressing and changing clothes in her office. And then, on March 15, 2022, Sandoval emailed the victim nude images he had taken without her knowledge and wrote in the email: “This is you naked. I’ll make sure and send all your videos of you changing. Have fun at work.”, according to the release.
“Stalking, harassing and surveilling someone with a secret camera is an extreme violation of privacy that causes severe distress in victims,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting victims of stalking and holding perpetrators accountable for malicious activity over the internet and in person.”
Grossman thanked the prosecution team and Naval Criminal Investigative Service for their excellent work on this case.
“Mr. Sandoval deserves to be held fully accountable for his reprehensible actions to harass, surveil, and intimidate a service member,” Special Agent in Charge Joshua Flowers of the NCIS Southwest Field Office, said in the press release. “NCIS and our law enforcement partners remain committed to fully investigating and rooting out criminality within the ranks that threatens the safety of the Department of the Navy family.”
If you or someone you know has experienced cyberstalking by an active duty service member, please contact the following anonymous tip lines: (U.S. Navy and Marine Corps) ncis.navy.mil/Resources/NCIS-Tips, (U.S. Army) cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html, and (U.S. Air Force) osi.af.mil/Submit-a-Tip, or call the Department of Defense Hotline at (800) 424-9098. Victims of cyberstalking by non-active-duty members should contact local law enforcement or the FBI field office, according to the release.
"The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty," the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.