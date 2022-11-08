EL CENTRO — The new El Centro Library will host an opening day celebration on Thursday, November 10, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
The new El Centro Library is located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue. The El Centro Library is the community’s newest resource to meet the educational, informational, cultural, and recreational needs of the diverse El Centro community, according to a City of El Centro press release.
Attendees can tour the library, sign up for a library card, and participate in opening day activities featuring local vendors and community partners. There will be free food for the first 200 guests and fun activities including, costumed characters, book signing, crawl, climb and play equipment and more.
In addition to new materials, the modern library has a welcoming environment for all with light filled interiors, vibrant colors, private and collaborative work spaces, an outdoor reading patio and plentiful seating and outlets, per the release. Community rooms and quiet study rooms can be reserved by cardholders while dedicated teen and children’s areas cater to respective age group interests by offering interactive equipment and programming.
“After ten years in a temporary location, we are very excited to offer a wonderful new library that embodies the community’s commitment in investing in the future of El Centro,” said El Centro Mayor, Tomás Oliva. “Funded by Measure P, we are extremely proud to be able to provide a space where families and students can enjoy reading, studying, and learning.”
New to the Library are the Innovation Center, a "Makerspace" for hands-on learning and creativity, Chromebooks and hotspots available for cardmember check out, and kiosks for self-service material borrowing.
The library will officially open for regular use on Monday, November 14. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit cityofelcentro.org/library.
