IMPERIAL – Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) held the annual Uniform and Equipment Inspection, allowing ICSD leadership to address the entire department since the change of administration at the beginning of the year.
The inspection occurred on Wednesday, February 8, at the Casa de Mañana building of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. The annual inspection allows for the Imperial County Sheriff to inspect that all employees meet the policy standards, conform to uniform regulations and their uniforms are in serviceable condition.
During the inspection, the newly elected Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes addressed his officers with words of encouragement before swearing-in the ICSO staff under his leadership.
“I have for the past 16 years witnessed your dedication and commitment, which leads me to believe you are working as hard as I am, and that you are making a difference in people’s life and in our communities,” Miramontes said. “I pledge to you to foster an environment worthy of the idealism that brought you to this sheriff’s office.”
After being sworn-in, the group was then addressed by the newly appointed Undersheriff, Robert Benavidez, making it the first time Benavidez has been able to speak publicly to those under his command as a group.
Benavidez’s primary focus as he spoke was a simple promise to work within ranks of the sheriff’s department to develop leadership skills, not only among junior deputies but within the existing administration as well.
“Can’t ever lead if you don’t have a team … so the goal moving forward will be to work on this team, to work internally so we can work externally,” the new Undersheriff said.
“By taking care of leadership in our own ranks we can take care of leadership in our communities,” Benavidez said.
