IMPERIAL COUNTY – Trust for Public Land (TPL) and Oswit Land Trust (OLT) announced on Wednesday, April 5, the acquisition of an Agricultural Conservation Easement (ACE) on Alphabet Farms Ranch A – 1,888.07 acres of productive farmland in Imperial County.
According to a press release from Oswit Land Trust (OLT), ACE protects this precious agricultural land from future development or destruction in perpetuity. OLT will carry out the long-term management of the ACE in a historic move by the land trust to advocate for new ways to preserve sensitive lands and wildlife habitat, the release reads.
The acquired ACE on Ranch A is part of a larger TPL and OLT effort to place agricultural conservation easements on additional ranches which when completed will total approximately 7,600 acres in the Imperial Valley, the release reads.
Jane Garrison, Executive Director of OLT said, "We have been concerned by the loss of agricultural land in Southern California for conversion to warehouses and other development. We have seen land disappearing at an alarming rate. We are thrilled to be partnering with Trust for Public Land on this project and future projects that will protect land, farmers and jobs."
“Farming is vital to this community and with the fast-paced growth and development the county has seen recently, the need to preserve these farmlands for future generations, while safeguarding important wildlife habitat has never been more critical,” Guillermo Rodriguez, California state director and vice president-Pacific Region for Trust for Public Land, said in the release. “Protecting this large, productive ranch will help retain jobs and the economic value that agriculture provides this region.”
Imperial County is experiencing high rates of population growth, increasing the threat of development on agricultural lands, according to the release. With a location next to Highway 86 just outside the City of Brawley, Ranch A is well positioned to support the City of Brawley’s Climate Action Plan goal to create a greenbelt around the city that will promote compact and infill development and preserve agriculture.
Alfalfa, Bermuda grass, sugar beets, and sudan grass are grown on a rotational basis at Ranch A, and it is the landowner’s intent to continue growing similar crops, according to the release. The property is surrounded largely by properties in agricultural production or with agricultural zoning, and has irrigation canals along some parcel lines. The ranch is supported by a year-round growing season, good soils, and historically plentiful water supplies. Irrigation water is supplied by Imperial Irrigation District, the 4th largest irrigation district in the nation, delivering Colorado River water to a half-million acres of farmland in one of the most productive agricultural areas in the U.S.
"Imperial County is one of the main food suppliers for the entire nation, and offers abundant agricultural services, food processing facilities, access to ports and regional transportation, and an affordable workforce," the release reads. "Given the size of Ranch A and its location in a strongly agricultural county, it is large enough to sustain commercial agriculture. Protecting this large, productive ranch will help retain the revenue and jobs keeping agriculture viable in a county where one out of six jobs are supported by agriculture. The ranch also contributes to preservation of food security directly and indirectly through animal feed," the release reads.
The property is in Audubon’s Imperial Valley Globally Important Bird Area (IBA), the largest IBA in California and the nearby Salton Sea is one of the most important nesting sites and stopovers along the Pacific Flyway, according to the release. The irrigation canals that crisscross Imperial Valley and border parcels of Ranch A are classified as riverine wetlands and provide important habitat. Burrowing owls (CA Species of Special Concern), Yuma clapper rails (federally endangered), and California black rails (CA threatened species) are known to use these canals. At OLT’s initial visit to the property, dozens of birds including several species of raptor and the charismatic sandhill cranes were seen taking advantage of the unique resources provided by the agricultural lands.
According to the release, acquisition of the ACE was funded through the California Department of Conservation’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation (SALC) program. Separately, the Department of the Navy’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program funded the acquisition of a Restrictive Use Easement (RUE). The RUE is being managed by the Navy through Naval Air Facility El Centro, the release reads.
