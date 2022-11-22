SLAB CITY – Organizations from San Diego joined forces with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 and hosted a Stand – Up event on Friday, November 18, near the Blue Church in Slab City.
Stand – Up Director and Chaplin Henry Peterson said the main goal of the event was to connect with veterans to bring them much needed services and aide.
“We bring food, clothing, chaplains, psychologists and people from the Veterans Benefit Association to help any of the veterans that may need help,” Peterson said.
Slab City residents – commonly known as “Slabbers” – reside in an abandoned Marine Corps Camp in the Salton trough of the Mohave Desert. “The Slabs” become home to many World War II veterans who needed a place to stay after the war. The destruction of Camp Dunlap means there is no running water, no electricity and no garbage service. Roughly 20% out of approximately 200 to 300 full-time Slab City residents are veterans.
Lisa Campbell is a psychiatrist who works in San Diego’s Veterans Affairs Office. Campbell said events like this are a great help to those in rural areas like Slab City.
Campbell said many of the same issues which affect the general population also effect veterans, but some circumstances apply exclusively to veterans.
“A lot of them (veterans) live in the structure of the service, and when that structure is taken away – sometimes with trauma – you don’t get started off on the right foot,” Campbell said.
Peterson said the event grew from a need to do something similar to a “Stand-Down.”
“We call this Stand-Up,” Peterson said. “We feel it’s a little more positive of an approach.”
Members from VFW Post 9305 fired-up the grill while serving eggs, sausage with ham to veterans and civilians for breakfast. Peterson expressed his gratitude to Post 9305.
“They set up the kitchen, get the permit, buy the food and take care of this part of it,” Peterson said, gesturing to the tents, tables and chairs. “They’re the big artillery,” he added.
Joe Noriega, a Lifetime Post 9305 member, said volunteering at events like this not only helps those in need but also provides self-healing.
“It’s a way of giving back and (receiving) closure for what we’ve gone through,” the retired Marine Corps Gunny said, handing out cups of juice to those in line for lunch.
Noriega shared the difficulties of living with some of the trauma he and his fellow marines experienced during and after completing a tour of military service.
“I belong to what we call the ‘baby-boomer generation,’” Noriega said. “We are the ones who went to war when no else wanted to go,” he said.
