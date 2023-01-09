POLICE BEAT: January 4 – January 6: Chevron and Taco Bell shenanigans, alleged Instagram extortion, vehicle stuck on RR tracks

On Wednesday, January 4, a reporting party notified police of an alleged aggravated battery between a suspect and the reporting party’s employees at the Chevron located on S. Imperial Avenue, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The man refused to provide details about what happened, alleging he was assaulted by two other subjects that live on the property. The man was reportedly bleeding from the mouth before the scuffle began. Medical first responders were called, but the man denied medical attention. The man began talking about God and his rights, and walked away, per the logs.
On Thursday, January 5, a reporting party called police about an alleged ongoing problem regarding a man refusing to leave the Wake Avenue truck stop. According to ECPD logs, the man may have been under the influence or had been drinking. The call resulted in police finding an outstanding warrant for the man, according to the logs. One, Walter Allen Stark, of Chula Vista, was arrested for misdemeanor battery, with bail posted at $2,500. Stark is scheduled to appear in court on February 16, in El Centro, per the logs.
On Thursday, January 5, a reporting party called police about a man allegedly disturbing the peace at the Taco Bell located on N. Imperial Avenue. According to El Centro Police logs, the man was allegedly causing a disturbance over being refused service. The manager said the man jumped the counter and was being verbally aggressive but was not threatening anyone. The man was detained and released after being advised that he was trespassing, per the logs.
On Thursday, January 5, a reporting party called police about an unknown white substance in a baggy inside a Vons shopping cart on south side of the business, according to El Centro Police logs. The substance was suspected to be 30.2 grams of methamphetamine. Per the logs, it was taken to ECPD to be destroyed.
On Friday, January 6, a reporting party called police about her daughter, a minor, allegedly being hit by another minor during an after school program at Lincoln Elementary School, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The incident occurred January 5. The reporting party had already informed the school, and wanted the incident documented so no one would think she hit her daughter.
On Friday, January 6, a reporting party called police about their 17-year-old son allegedly being harassed and threatened by someone on an Instagram account, according to police logs. The person on the account allegedly stated they wanted $500 or they would release explicit images of the 17-year-old. The reporting party was unaware if the account actually had explicit pictures. The 17-year-old was advised to block and delete the account. Police logs listed the IG account as SmithRachel.10.
On Friday, January 6, a reporting party called about a vehicle allegedly speeding and getting stuck on railroad tracks, according to El Centro Police logs. The incident occurred around 11:46 p.m. where one female and one male in a gray Kia Sportage were allegedly speeding eastbound on the 300 block of W. State Street before the vehicle collided into the railroad tracks, per the logs. The occupants were still in the vehicle during the time of the collision. Union Pacific Railroad was notified and trains were stopped. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle. The female subject who was driving had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.07% and was taken back to the station. The vehicle was impounded at a storage unit.
