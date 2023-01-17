January 9 – Nothing to report.
January 10 – Nothing to report.
January 11 – Nothing to report.
January 12 – Nothing to report.
■ On Friday, January 13, at 4:01 p.m., a reporting party at Pizza Hut on North Imperial Ave, called police about a Hispanic male adult allegedly chasing the RP with a machete. Per El Centro Police logs, the subject was last seen with dark colored pants and ponytail carrying a green backpack, last seen at the nearby Days Inn hotel, and eventually found trying to hide behind a gas station toward Adams. The subject was detained and taken back to the RP for a field ID, which the RP confirmed. The subject, Phillipe Kent Vohies, was booked at Imperial County Jail for brandishing a deadly weapon and battery.
■ On Saturday, January 14, at 1:34 p.m., reporting party from the Glamis area called authorities regarding ten subjects allegedly threatening the RP and her five friends, per Imperial County Sheriff's Office logs. The RP and her friends were allegedly locked in their trailer and the ten subjects reportedly were camping and telling RP to leave. Per the logs, the reporting party’s uncle has a restraining order against one of the subjects.
■ On Saturday, January 14, at 10:05 p.m., reporting party called authorities regarding a white female adult on Holt Park last seen with dark clothing, allegedly disturbing the peace by yelling at passersbys, per the logs. She was reportedly carrying a bike and throwing it in the air and yelling for someone, saying she was going to kill him, per the logs.
■ On Sunday, January 15, at 11:53 p.m., a reporting party arrived at the El Centro Police Department making incoherent statements, saying she was allegedly raped but neglecting to provide further information, according to police logs. The woman was saying she was being poisoned by almost all of the restaurants in El Centro by the Mexican Mafia, per ECPD logs.
