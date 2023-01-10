On January 7, at 10:23pm, reporting party (RP) called authorities about alleged suspicious circumstances at Oxbow Campground, in Palo Verde, according to Imperial County Sheriff's Office logs. The reporting party, a volunteer, advised of a small single engine aircraft allegedly doing two touch-and-go’s on Levy Road next to campground. Reporting party described the aircraft as being white with a green trim, saying there is no landing zone for aircrafts. The RP also said he has never seen aircraft in that area for the past two years he worked there, per the logs.
On January 7, at 9:45pm, another reporting party from Palo Verde was labeled a habitual 9-1-1 caller. Per the logs, the person calls about 20 times a day to talk about her day. The person eventually requested to speak to a deputy regarding a court issue, but was also told not to call unless it’s an emergency, per the logs.
On January 7, at 10:27pm, a reporting party from Ocotillo trailer park called authorities regarding a female allegedly walking into her trailer and yelling at her. Per ICSO logs, the RP also said there was allegedly a white van outside of her trailer, but no sign of weapons.
On January 8, at 11:21pm, on the 1700 block of Main Street in El Centro, a reporting party stated she was allegedly threatened and chased by her male neighbor. Per El Centro Police Department logs, the man allegedly demanded money from the RP and said 'he would kill her if she didn’t give it to him,' per the logs. The RP was able to get away and made it to her apartment where the neighbor was still nearby, per the logs. The RP recorded part of the incident. Police were out with the neighbor on Imperial and Main, then Waterman and Main, per the logs. The neighbor, one Richard Gonzalez, was noncompliant and detained by police with charges for attempted crime of robbery and criminal threats, per the logs, and was booked at Imperial County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.