Candidates make their pitches at IVC forum

IMPERIAL — Nine candidates in key local political races appeared at Saturday’s Imperial Valley Justice Committee and IVC Students for Political Action and Awareness event at Imperial Valley Community College to make their cases why they deserve to win in March’s primary election.
Incumbent District 2 Imperial County Board Supervisor Luis Plancarte and his challenger Claudia Marie Camarena were both present, as were the four Division 2 Imperial Irrigation District candidates: incumbent Bruce Kuhn, Dilda McFadden, JB Hamby and Ryan Childers. Also on hand were the three candidates in IID’s Division 4 race: incumbent Erik Ortega, Joong Kim and Javier Gonzalez.
All were given a chance to explain how they could make a difference for voters if elected.
Camarena, a retired county programs supervisor, criticized the pay structure at the county, where, she said, several employees earn more than $100,000 with County CEO Tony Rouhotas leading the way with a salary of $230,000 when adding in his benefits package.
She questioned how a county as poor as Imperial could pay its CEO more than what the CEO in Los Angeles makes.
“How can that be?” she asked, adding Imperial County is not anywhere close to L.A. County.
She said there are so many top-heavy positions in the county that were approved by the supervisors, while other employees are not being treated the same way.
She also said she is retired so, if elected, being supervisor would be her full-time job, and at least 50 percent to 75 percent of the salary she makes will be donated to worthy causes.
Plancarte, in his opening remarks, told the audience he was raised in Calexico and Mexicali, and for the last 30 years he has resided in El Centro.
Plancarte said before being elected to the Board of Supervisors four years ago, he served on various organizations to try to improve the quality of life in the Valley before realizing he could make more of a difference by being a supervisor.
“I need to be inside to make the changes I wanted to do,” he said.
He said he now knows what is perceived and what is real.
“I represent the people in District 2,” he said.
In response to a question, Plancarte said every week he speaks to at least 75 people on their concerns and questions they may have.
In response to Camarena’s comments about the county salaries being on the top end for administrators, he said the directors are not the technicians who do the work, so the county has to compensate employees fairly to keep them.
“You cannot have county employees stay here if they are not getting paid,” he said. “I am always in touch with District 2 residents.”
In the IID Division 2 election, Childers, a lifelong resident in the district, believes his experience as a lawyer and accountant will serve the district well.
He realizes the district is involved in numerous lawsuits, so his experience as an attorney could be a valuable asset in this area.
Childers also explained that because he once worked as an accountant he would be better equipped to deal with budget matters.
He said the IID leaders need to focus on items like the Salton Sea, New River, electricity and water rates and many others.
He added that IID directors have to be actively engaged in the community.
“It is important,” he said. “We receive so much. We have to give back, and sometimes that is not just by words.”
Hamby in his opening remarks focused his comments around water.
“Water is life in Imperial County,” he said. “All of us are here today because a century ago men and women of vision transformed barren desert into what it is today.”
He also thinks it is wrong to send 100 billion gallons of water to coastal cities every year to build these communities to the detriment of the jobs, health, environment and the future of the Imperial Valley.
“We need leadership with a long-term vision for the future of this Valley,” he said. “Leadership willing and able to reach out to guide the shared future of this Valley and those just like us sharing the river.”
If elected, Hamby plans to have a seven to 15 member advisory board where the issues will be discussed before board meetings, as well as having monthly town hall meetings.
Kuhn said there is a misconception that the water should stay in the county.
He pointed out that if there is excess water it goes to Coachella Valley and Mexicali. which is the law.
But by having water transfers with the San Diego Water Authority, the districts received $125 million a year, and part of that is used to keep electrical and water rates low.
“So, we didn’t give it away,” he said. “If we don’t use it, it goes to the junior rights (holders).”
On answering a question on the suspended IID dive team, Kuhn said he had asked for it to be placed on the agenda at the last board meeting, but it was not, and added it is probably time to let it go.
McFadden said if elected he wants to protect water rights, maintain the cost to ratepayers an ensure employees receive the benefits they deserve.
“The ag community is a $3 billion to $4 billion industry, and we must protect that industry,” McFadden said.
He also lamented the fact that young people after graduating from college are faced with two options if they want to return home — not finding employment or working in the family business.
In the IID Division 4 election, Ortega said being an IID director is extremely important because the decisions made affect everyone.
In 2019, Ortega served as the IID board president, and what was possibly the biggest challenge the introduction of Assembly Bill 854, which would have allowed Riverside County to have six members on the board to the county’s five directors.
“I led the fight against it and won,” he said. “If it comes back this year, I will fight it again.”
Gonzalez is running to give Calexico more of a voice on political matters, as he believes there is not much leadership in either Calexico or Heber.
“I want to empower my neighborhood,” he said, adding his top priority is to keep the costs for electricity and water low for ratepayers.
Regarding a question on how to make sure water is clean, he said Calexico has issues after failing two inspections on water standards.
We have to get our act together,” he said. “The whole system is breaking down.”
Kim said he may have some different ideas on what he would like to try to implement if he is elected to the board.
“Are you guys happy with the government? he asked. “Our community leadership forgot about the county.”
He said he also wants everyone to work together to get programs for the children.
