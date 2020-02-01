EL CENTRO — The four Division 2 Imperial Irrigation District candidates at the Imperial Coalition of Labor, Agricultural, and Business candidate forum on Thursday night presented their campaign promises in hopes of winning the March 3 primary election.
The candidates running for the IID board are incumbent Bruce Kuhn, JB Hamby, Ryan Childers and Dilda McFadden.
Hamby, 23, in his opening remarks, said age has nothing to with maturity or certainly capability and raised a photo depicting what he could look like in 30 to 40 years.
He said all of the candidates in this race are saying they will keep power rates low, but they are not telling the public they will not raise them.
“Ours is the only campaign to pledge to voters to oppose all efforts to raise power rates over the next four years,” he said. “This election will be about whether we want economic benefit for the chosen few or a better environment for the rest of us.”
He said the community cannot wait another four years for change.
Hamby also criticized water transfers, saying only the IID and a select few landowners benefit by splitting the money.
“This place is where we live. It’s the air we breathe, where our kids go to school, where we build families and homes,” he said.
McFadden said the new director needs to understand the importance of the agricultural community, which is a $3 billion industry.
“We need to protect our water and be aggressive about it,” McFadden said.
He said he thinks some of the lawsuits the IID is embroiled in could have been resolved by sitting around the table and talking rather than spending time in a courtroom.
“I would like to represent all the people,” he said. “I just want to be a voice for all of the people.”
McFadden stressed everyone needs to come together for the common good.
“When someone comes to the podium, let’s listen,” he said.
He said everyone, including water conservation officials, IID and the county needs to work as one.
Kuhn, who is finishing up his fourth term as the IID director for Division 2, touched on the need for water transfers in his opening remarks.
He pointed out landowners are farming the same amount of land with less water, so that water can be sold in transfers.
Childers called IID the most important institute in Imperial Valley, saying the decisions made by the board today will have lasting impacts on the community.
Childers has served on Central Union High School District Board of Trustees since 2012 and the El Centro Elementary School Board member from 2007-2011, as well as various other organizations.
Childers said he wants the community to have a more prosperous future.
Childers said he decided he wanted to make more of a difference, and the two most logical ways were either to serve on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors or the IID, and he chose the latter.
“This is where my family and children live,” he said, before calling it their birthright.
The candidates were asked about keeping the energy rates low, as there is talk about an increase in 2021, like the 7 percent increase in 2014.
Kuhn pointed out that the prior IID board in 2014 lost $300 million in gas hedging funds, so it decided to raise rates to get that money back.
“There has not been an increase in 20 years,” he said. “We are still 25 to 30 percent less than other (energy providers).”
McFadden said the $65 million raised in increases in 2014 needs to be used rather than charging ratepayers more money.
“I personally at this point could not support a rate increase,” he said.
Hamby said he would also oppose any and all increases under any circumstances.
“I don’t think we need to burden them on the back of our ratepayers,” he said.
Childers would not promise not to raise rates under any circumstances.
He explained that if a disaster were to hit the Valley that caused all or a lot of the energy systems to shut down, promising to not raise rates, in a scenario like this one, would be hard to keep.
Hamby proposed that residents would have to approve by a two-thirds vote even one drop of water leaving the Valley.
Kuhn pushed back on that idea, saying the residents already vote in directors to make those decisions.
Childers agreed with Kuhn.
“It is nice, but it is a political ploy,” he said. “When you serve on the board, sometimes you have to make decisions. I would be very careful with our electorate being duped.”
