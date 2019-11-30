Secretary of Government Amador Rodriguez met Thursday a pro-life group who had demanded that lawmakers stop a constitutional amendment to allow same-sex marriage.
The state official told the group’s representatives that the executive office is independent from the Assembly but work in a cooperative manner on issues that help citizens.
“We are respectful of the legislative branch and all the ways of thinking of Baja Californians,” Rodriguez said. “The Constitution says lawmakers are free to say what they want.”
The official insisted in the fact that the administration respects all the ways of thinking of Baja Californians and the doors of the governor’s office are opened to all.
Rodriguez made a commitment to schedule a meeting between the pro-life group and the governor once the agenda allows it.
ASSEMBLY
Anti-corruption bill approved
State lawmakers approved Thursday a bill that creates the new Anti-Corruption Office.
The bill passed 19-2.
The proposal was previously approved by lawmakers with the Commission of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs.
The bill to create the Special Prosecuting Office to Combat Corruption was turned in days ago by Gov. Jaime Bonilla.
Bonilla justified the measure by expressing his commitment to take firm steps to attack corruption.
He said that to achieve this goal the state must first close legal loopholes that past administrations left open while building the State Anti-Corruption System.
Although the anti-corruption office was created with a Constitutional amendment the specific law was not approved.
Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina, of the majority National Regeneration Movement Party, said the new agency will be independent and led by an attorney who will be in charge of the investigation, prevention and prosecution of corruption-linked crimes.
The agency will have a specialized police department, prosecutors and other personnel.
The anti-corruption czar will be appointed by Assembly members from among a list of three candidates nominated by the governor.
The bill becomes law a day after its enactment, which also triggers the process to designate the office director, who will lead the agency for five years.
State officials are mandated to launch a task force to turn over all resources needed from the Attorney General’s office to the new agency.
CRIME
Trio arrested for attempted murder
Three teenagers were arrested Thursday evening after allegedly attempting to kill an eastern Mexicali worker.
According to a police report, the incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. at a manufacturing plant located at Industrial Palaco Avenue and Industrial Robledo Avenue near Colonia Robledo neighborhood.
The arrested suspects were identified as Hefziba “Doe,” 17; Brisa Daniela “Doe,” 17, and Oscar “Doe,” 19.
The suspects allegedly were caught with a knife. Authorities also seized a 2003 gray Ford Sport Trac SUV with California plates.
The police responded to the scene following a report of an attack on a 28-year-old woman said a report was made at the emergency center regarding an attempted homicide and Police officers were deployed to the area.
Upon arrival, police agents were notified that the suspects presumably approached straight to the 28-year-old female victim to outside the workplace. A security guard reported the suspects had approached the woman from behind, and one of them threatened her with a knife and told her she was not to move or she would be killed.
The security guard witnessed the incident and detained the suspects until police arrived.
The trio was transported to the East Police Substation.
JOURNALISM
Photographer receives award
A Mexicali photographer received Thursday an international award for a series of pictures published by a local newspaper.
Photographer Victor Medina finished second for the Walter Reuter Prize for his “911 La Ultima Frontera,” or the last frontier photographic series.
The local photographer shared the award with nationally recognized radio host Carmen Aristegui.
“(This is) a recognition that leads to keep doing the journalistic work in order to humanize and make visible social issues,” Medina wrote on social media. “In this case, it was the immigration phenomenon that was recorded and exposed.”
The 13th annual awards ceremony took place at the Goethe-Institut Mexiko, in Mexico City.
COURTS
Man indicted for robbery, false imprisonment
A man was indicted by a state judge for his alleged involvement in the robbery and false imprisonment of several workers of a rural Mexicali company, the Attorney General’s Office said Friday.
The suspect has been identified as Leonardo “Doe,” whom a state judge decided to deny probation and gave detectives three months to close the investigation.
According to the agency, the suspect and two other individuals arrived early on Nov. 22 at Bodega 29 business, located at Colonia La Herradura neighborhood.
The suspects entered the business and were able to subdue the victims in order to take cash and a safe. They fled in a 2019 Dodge Attitude owned by the company.
Prosecutors told the judge the suspects allegedly punched security guards in the face and threatened victims with a gun.
The employees were tied by the hands with cables. However, the victims were able to free themselves and report the incident to police.
Mexicali police found the getaway vehicle in Ejido Islas Agrarias.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
