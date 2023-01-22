OCOTILLO – The Imperial County Fire Department reported an 18-wheel semi-truck vehicle caught fire just outside Ocotillo as it came down the mountains from San Diego.
The fire forced a partial closure of Interstate 8 on the evening of Wednesday, January 18, with the California Highway Patrol closing down a single lane to ensure the safety of motorists and the fire fighters as they battled the blaze.
The 18-wheeler which caught fire was carrying potted plants and was traveling east bound on Interstate 8 that evening, when the trailer it was hauling caught fire just at the base of the mountain just outside of Ocotillo, said Imperial County Battalion Chief Hector Garcia.
There were no injuries during the fire, Garcia reported, but the blaze took two more than 3 hours to extinguish as two type 1 (standard) fire trucks and a water tender (water) transport truck to the location in response.
“(Potted plants) are actually pretty hard to put out because they're on it in plastic pots, which once they melt, they're covered by the dirt, so it's really hard to get to," Garcia said, "and they keep on smoldering.”
Imperial County Fire Stations 1, 3, and 6 in El Centro, Seeley, and Ocotillo, respectively, responded to the call.
While the specific cause of this fire is undetermined, Garcia said these kinds of fires are not unusual for 18-wheelers and are usually caused when a truck’s brakes become over heated as they come down the grade in the mountains.
While initially the 18-Wheeler was attached to the trailer when the fire broke out, the driver – who’s name wasn’t released – was able to detach the trailer from the truck before it spread further.
“Once the smoke cleared way and we had personnel off the road, both ways were reopened and (were made) accessible," Garcia said. "There's no endurance traffic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.