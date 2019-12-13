Valley to star this weekend in newest ‘Jumanji’ flick

EL CENTRO — A crowd of about 85 area residents turned up at the Imperial Valley Mall Wednesday evening to catch the local premier of the newest big-budget Hollywood release to feature the Valley’s desert landscape as a prominent backdrop.
The special showing of “Jumanji 3: The Next Level,” which opens nationally on Friday, was organized by the Imperial Valley Film Commission.
Guests paid $20 each for reserved seating and a pre-screening party that included food, beverages and prize drawings. Posters, bracelets, T-shirts and a variety of donated gift baskets were in play during the ticket drawings, but the most coveted prize was a “Jumanji” backpack contributed for the occasion by Sony Pictures.
Imperial Valley Film Commissioner Charla Teeters said funds raised from the event will help the film commission “market Imperial County to production companies and mediate the permitting process and assist productions once they choose to film in our county.”
Imperial Valley has played a significant part in a number of major films over the years, including “Return of the Jedi,” “Independence Day” and, more recently, the Clint Eastwood-directed smash “American Sniper.”
The first stage of local filming at Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area for “Jumanji 3: The Next Level” began in February and March. It was for special effects sequences and involved a crew of 100 to 120 persons.
Filming resumed in April with a contingent of about 250, including members of the film’s cast, and concluded in early May.
Teeters estimated the local economic impact of the “Jumanji” production at $2 million. The film had a reported budget of $125 million overall. Its 2017 predecessor, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” did an estimated $962 million in business worldwide.
“Jumanji 3” continues the adventures of Spencer Gilpin (Alex Wolff), Bethany Walker (Madison Iseman), Anthony “Fridge” Johnson (Ser’Darius Blain) and Martha Kaply (Morgan Turner) as they navigate the perilous world inside the adventure video game through avatars once again played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.
There are new game characters this time around — including rapper Awkwafina’s Ming Fleetfoot — to accommodate the presence of a couple of new personalities in the mix — a pair of feuding old codgers (Danny DeVito and Danny Glover) who used to be business partners and whose general cluelessness help push the comedy and peril to new heights.
Overall reaction to the film appeared to be positive, Teeters said. “I thought Imperial County looked awesome on the screen and the movie was a fun, light-hearted watch. Those leaving the theater seemed to have enjoyed it.”
