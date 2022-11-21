QUESTION: Why does the city of Brawley needs to close the Plaza roadways at 8 a.m. every time they have an event on the Plaza? It makes it very hard for us handicapped people to access the post office. I have to park at Foster's Freeze to get to the post office.
– Handicapped in Brawley
ANSWER: City of Brawley Manager, Tyler Salcido, said most Plaza event street closures are limited to Main Street, with the exceptions being the blocking off of streets for Cattle Call Week's Mariachi Night, which usually falls on the Wednesday of Cattle Call Week, and the Cattle Call Parade, which falls on the Saturday of the Cattle Call Rodeo weekend.
These being two of the largest attended single-day events in the Imperial Valley annually, Salcido said the "additional street closures are needed to ensure the saftety of the participants, spectators, and staff," he wrote in an email response to Probe.
While "most Plaza event street closures are limited to Main Street," Salcido said it still leaves "access on both N. Plaza and S. Plaza Streets where parking is available, including handicap parking."
"The goal always is to provide support to as many wonderful community events as possible while balancing/limiting as many inconveniences we can," he wrote.
"Staff will explore potential options for access to the Post Office during the preparations of these very few larger community events," Salcido said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.