Projected rise in COVID hospitalizations causing concern

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A primary reason why Imperial County Health Officer Stephen Munday changed the mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals earlier this week was to prevent a surge of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, as of Wednesday there were 16 hospitalizations, a decrease of one from the previous day. However, on Thursday the number rose to 22.
At Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District the number from Wednesday increased from 8 to 12 hospitalizations on Thursday, said PMHD spokesperson Karina Lopez.
What is more concerning is about three weeks ago on Aug. 3 the hospital had only four COVID-19 patients.
The increase is not as near as dramatic as last winter where the two local hospitals were stretched beyond capacity with 200 hospitalizations.
Lopez said she would not consider an increase of eight hospitalizations in three weeks a surge.
“We have seen a slow, steady increase,” she said.
El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, who reported his hospital has 10 patients hospitalized with COVID, said in a very short amount of time the hospitalizations at both hospitals rose from zero to 22.
“We have seen some bumps,” he said. “How much more?”
What is real concerning, he said, is the model shows the number of hospitalizations will continue to rise for the rest of the year, he said adding the model prediction in the past has been spot on.
Edward pleaded with the public to help by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, not mingling in large gatherings, especially indoors, and to follow all of the other safety protocols.
“All that stuff will affect us,” he said. “What matters is what we do. The future looks pretty bleak. We hope the models are wrong.”
Both hospitals already have begun to comply with the governor’s order that unvaccinated employees working in healthcare facilities must be tested twice a week.
Lopez said the staff is aware of the new order and will follow it. They set up a testing clinic across the street from the hospital for unvaccinated employees.
ECRMC has multiple locations for its unvaccinated employees, including the Medical Office Building on Ross Street.
Edward said about 85 percent of his hospital staff are vaccinated, which leaves 60 to 80 employees who will need to be tested for the virus.
“The cost will be expensive,” Edward said. “Who’s going to help the hospitals cover the cost?”
Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.
