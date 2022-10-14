EL CENTRO — An innovative approach used in California for the very first time by the Imperial County Department of Public Works will be used to repair the bridges on Clark and Dogwood roads.
The agency hopes to learn from this technique to repair other bridges while leveraging local suppliers.
Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay said the agency has more than 2,500 miles of roads and 125 bridges. Of the latter, 73 are wooden — an issue that has caused problems with time.
Clark Road Bridge, located south of the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, was built in 1940 and rebuilt 18 years later. The bridge was listed after an inspection by the California Department of Transportation as a hazard to motorists moving from Calexico to El Centro.
“What worries me the most is the aging of infrastructure,” the director said in an interview.
On Thursday, the agency opened Lack Road Bridge, which had a cost of $4 million and where another technique was used for repairs.
In the case of the Clark and Dogwood roads bridges the foundations were affected by the rise and fall of water flow, which wet the wood and then dried it for decades.
“The Dogwood Bridge case is complicated, very complicated,” the director said. “It requires major utility work.”
In this road, the gas company had to install a temporary line to provide fuel to Calexico, since it is the only pipe serving the border town. Eventually, the company will install a second pipeline that will go underneath the canal.
In addition, the Imperial Irrigation District and the telephone company must do work on the site so that the County can move forward with the placement of the new bridge.
Gay explained that Public Works reached out to a Tennessee company that sold a prefabricated steel bridge — the Valmont u-beam bridge system — that will be placed on several concrete beams. The problem here is that roadways and access to the new flyover will force the agency to raise road levels leading to the bridge.
This technique, which is being used for the first time in California, saves authorities from having to work inside the canal, which requires time to study environmental conditions and apply safety measures for workers.
In this way, the authorities avoided waiting several more months.
Containment piles were also placed on the Dogwood Bridge in order to allow the flow of water to continue its course as before and allow the liquid to adequately reach agricultural fields.
Director Gay said the old bridge will be removed by mid-October and will allow the placement of the new bridge to begin immediately.
Meanwhile, workers at site are already assembling the steel structure that will eventually be attached to install the bridge, which will save about a month and a half.
At the same time, the on-site work will allow Public Works to learn and correct when installing the bridge at Clark Road.
The latter was also built in 1940 and rebuilt a decade later.
Unlike the Dogwood Road Bridge, there are no utility lines on Clark Road that need to be removed or reinstalled, allowing the project to be completed more quickly.
To date, a company contracted by Public Works is preparing the bridge design and it is expected the work to begin once the document is ready in the following weeks.
One of the big problems in both projects is the flow of water, since erosion has caused issues in the structure.
In one of the bridges, the California Department of Transportation observed holes in the structure of the canal, which would have been extremely dangerous for motorists who practically floated when crossing the bridge.
Authorities expect the Clark Road bridge to be ready by next April or May, while the Dogwood Road bridge will be operational by January.
Verónica Atondo, Deputy Director of Public Works of the Engineering Division, pointed out that with this technique the agency avoided having to divert water with temporary canals which would have delayed the work and forced it to incur greater expenses, while affecting water supply to farms.
The director said the experience gained in these two projects will be applied in the reconstruction of other bridges that urgently need repair.
For now, the agency found a private company in the Imperial Valley that could provide steel structures to build other bridges without the need to bring them from other states.
For their part, other engineering and design companies have the ability to develop the projects.
In the meantime, the Imperial Irrigation District has also suggested piping canals to be able to rebuild other bridges in the future.
The problem is the environmental regulations in the case of drains that must be complied with by law.
Atondo said the economic, environmental and coordination problems have been overcome thanks to the coordination between the parties involved.
“I am very proud,” Gay said, referring to his team and public and private companies that were involved in both bridge projects.
According to the Public Works Director, the agency also faces other challenges, such as the lack of engineers in the state, team workload and those of the supply chain.
Regarding economic issues, Gay affirmed that the enactment of SB 1 under the Gov. Jerry Brown administration has allowed the department to increase road funds.
Until 2017, the agency had a budget of about $7 million, which barely covered payroll.
However, Gay noted the County requires many more resources due to the sheer number of roads.
A solution was introduced by Assemblyman Eduardo García and was approved by the Legislature in order to change the allocation formula for highway projects in the state. However, the bill was vetoed by Brown himself.
“Counties like Riverside get a lot more funds because the allocation formula is based on population,” Gay said. “However, Imperial County receives less funding despite having the same number of miles of roads than Riverside.”
Statewide, Imperial County ranks fifth in counties with the most miles of rural roads and twenty-first in funding received by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.