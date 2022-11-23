IMPERIAL COUNTY – This year has been a year of crisis for families in Imperial County and around the world – from extreme climate disasters to global emergencies like the conflict in Ukraine.
“Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single person, it turns lives upside down – especially for the most vulnerable,” said Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope for people in need during future emergencies by making a financial donation or by signing up to volunteer.”
On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation. Individuals can also register for volunteer opportunities in their area.
Responding to
disasters of all sizes
This year’s extreme disasters in the U.S. are clear examples of the increasing frequency and intensity of the climate crisis. So far in 2022, $15-billion-dollar disasters have upended lives across the country – more than twice the number of billion-dollar disasters that struck annually two decades ago.
For these and tens of thousands of other disasters in Imperial County and across the country, Red Cross volunteers have worked 24/7 to provide shelter, food and care – including responding to wildfires across Southern California. Dozens of local volunteers have also deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
In Imperial County, Red Cross volunteers have also provided relief and comfort after home fires and other local disasters to help ensure no one faces a crisis of any size alone.
Helping families
affected by global emergencies
Internationally, the conflict in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee for their lives. With such vast needs, the American Red Cross has provided financial donations and international crisis responders to support the global Red Cross network’s response on the ground, which spans more than a dozen neighboring countries to deliver food, shelter, medical care, emotional support and other critical aid for displaced families.
Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has also provided financial support to the ongoing hunger crisis in Africa. Overall this year, as part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross provided humanitarian aid in more than 108 countries. In Southern California, our volunteers are working to reconnect families separated by international crises through our Restoring Family Links program.
Overcoming the
first-ever Red Cross blood crisis
In January 2022, the Red Cross experienced its worst national blood shortage in over a decade, due to ongoing collection challenges and varied hospital demand during the pandemic. Patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions relied on an outpouring of support from hundreds of thousands of generous blood donors to overcome the crisis.
Beyond national headlines, the need for blood is constant, as one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. Every day, Red Cross blood donors are the lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets this holiday season by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
Providing support for personal emergencies
In Southern California, Red Cross workers have helped people through other personal emergencies too, whether it was connecting a loved one with a deployed service member during a family crisis or training people to provide CPR for those suffering from cardiac arrest.
For more information about how the American Red Cross has helped people in Southern California in 2022 visit redcross.org.
