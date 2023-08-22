Reopening of Joshua Tree National Park

TWENTYNINE PALMS – This past weekend, Joshua Tree National Park experienced heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary. Park staff began assessing the park early Monday morning.
Road crews found large amounts of sand and debris on roadways and have begun clearing the roads.
At this time, Joshua Tree National Park will be open for day use only as of Tuesday, August 22nd. All visitor centers and paved roads will be open. All dirt roads and campgrounds will remain closed until further assessment can be done.
For the most up-to-date information about current road conditions in Joshua Tree National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
