BRAWLEY — "We wanted to do this Father/Daughter & Mother/Son Dance for the first time at Sacred Heart School. Sacred Heart School values family and we thought this would be a good way to bring families together. We had dancing, food, corsages provided by Enchanted Petals, a local business in Brawley, professional photos taken by Monarch Photography, and a raffle provided by chairman Katie Havens. All in all it was a great event." – Deborah Schreckk
Sacred Heart holds Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dance
- By COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTOR
