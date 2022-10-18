BRAWLEY — "We wanted to do this Father/Daughter & Mother/Son Dance for the first time at Sacred Heart School. Sacred Heart School values family and we thought this would be a good way to bring families together. We had dancing, food, corsages provided by Enchanted Petals, a local business in Brawley, professional photos taken by Monarch Photography, and a raffle provided by chairman Katie Havens. All in all it was a great event." – Deborah Schreckk

