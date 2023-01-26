SAN DIEGIO – The FBI San Diego Field Office and the Joint Bank Robbery Task Force are seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect who attempted to rob the Bank of America located at 235 East 8th Street, National City, California on Wednesday, January 18, according to a press release.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and presented a demand note. The teller did not provide any money and the unknown male fled the bank on foot.
The suspect is described as a light-complected Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 6-feet tall, slender build, short dark hair, a goatee, and a mole on his left cheek. According to a press release, he was wearing a Puma baseball cap, black puffy jacket, and black pants.
Photos of the suspect and details of the bank robbery can be found at 2023-01-25.921684 — FBI Bank Robbers.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. You can also submit a tip at SDCrimeStoppers.org.
