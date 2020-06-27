Today

Sunny. High near 110F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 103F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.