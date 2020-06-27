CALEXICO -- Criminal justice majors attending San Diego State University-Imperial Valley will now be required to complete a course in race relations in criminal justice beginning in fall 2021.
Also, beginning this fall, the university’s School of Public Affairs in partnership with the online SDSU World Campus to offer a course on race relations and policing for law enforcement agencies across the nation.
The university said it is implementing these and other programs in the wake of nationwide unrest over instances where police are believed to have exercised undue force against African Americans.
The new initiatives are spelled out in a resolution co-authored by SDSU-IV Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Mark Wheeler that was unanimously approved by the University Senate earlier this month.
“The new programs are part of the university’s ongoing commitment to provide leadership with regard to one of the biggest challenges facing society,” Wheeler said. “As a university, we are committed to embracing diversity and promoting tolerance.”
In a landmark move earlier this year, Wheeler said the university implemented a requirement that every undergraduate take a course in ethnic studies.
“As a university, we are ahead of everyone else,” Wheeler said. “We are setting a model for other universities in our dedication to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive community and the steps we are taking to make that happen.”
The new course requirement for criminal justice majors will go into effect in fall 2021 to allow time for the development of the course that will address violence against the Black community by those in positions of authority.
The resolution stated there is “a need to ensure that SDSU’s criminal justice graduates will enter careers in law enforcement or other justice system-related careers prepared to engage Black communities in healthy ways while also holding colleagues accountable for the pervasive and normalized violence toward Black people.”
Wheeler said criminal justice is one of the most popular majors at SDSU-IV. The new “race relations in criminal justice” will give criminal justice majors a greater understanding of the need for equity and inclusion that will have a lasting impact on local law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies will have the opportunity this fall to participate in the online race relations and policing course. The course will be available to them at no cost or minimal cost.
“We think the program will be especially important in the Valley because of its proximity to the border, with the location of two state prisons here as well as the local law enforcement agencies,” Wheeler said.
Additionally, the university said its School of Public Affairs in partnership with the SDSU World Campus is developing a certificate program on race relations in criminal justice that will be offered to law enforcement and other agencies affiliated with criminal justice in San Diego, Imperial Valley and across the nation starting in 2021.
