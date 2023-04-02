Second installment of real property taxes due April 10

Suzanne C. Bermudez, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the second installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on April 10, 2023.
According to a letter from the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office, payments must be in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of April 10, 2023.
Please be advised that online payments may be made through the following link until 11:45 p.m. on April 10, 2023: common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/imperial/tax/search.
“Please note delinquent parcels will receive a 10% penalty and a $10.00 cost effective April 11, 2023,” the letter reads.
“Property owners who have paid their taxes through impound accounts, but have recently refinanced or paid off their home loans should be aware that they may now be responsible for paying the property tax bills themselves,” it reads.
