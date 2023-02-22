Senator Wilk calls on Gov. Newsom for action to protect California families from spiking gas prices

SACRAMENTO – California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) joined legislative Republicans in calling on Governor Newsom to act now to prevent gas prices from rising and further hurting California families, according to a February 15 press release.
“Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” Wilk said in the release. “The shocking sights of $6 or $7 for a regular gallon of gas happened practically yesterday. And with families now reeling from record-high utility bills and grocery prices, the last thing Californians need is another summer of new record-high prices at the pump.”
In a joint letter from California Senate and Assembly Republicans, the senator requested that Governor Newsom take the following actions:
- Stop the 8% gas tax hike set to take effect July 1, 2023.
- Extend the diesel tax holiday that otherwise will expire on September 30, 2023.
- Delay the state’s transition to the summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive, thereby creating a greater fiscal hardship for California families.
Despite the recent retreat in gas prices from their 2022 highs, which reached over $7 dollars in several regions of the state, gas prices are once again on the rise, the release reads.
According to the release, Sen. Wilk is also urging Californians to call the governor’s office and tell him to support families by acting now to reduce California gas prices. Supporters can call (916) 445-2841.
To view the full letter to Governor Newsom, click here.
Per the release, Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
