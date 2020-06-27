EL CENTRO — Southwest High’s Eric Rojo has agreed to take his baseball talents to Northwestern Oklahoma State University next school year.
The 2020 SHS graduate said Thursday he has already verbally committed to the university and will be signing a letter of intent when he travels to Northwestern at the end of July.
The men’s baseball program at NOSU, which is a public university in Alva, Okla., competes in NCAA Division II and finished its abbreviated 2020 season with an overall record of 11-13.
The 18-year-old will be attending the school on an athletic scholarship and plans to study kinesiology.
He was also one of five recipients of the annual Imperial Valley Baseball Network scholarships given this year.
Rojo attended and played at Calexico High School his freshman and sophomore years before transfer to Southwest his junior and senior years.
The young infielder is the only player so far from the 2020 SHS baseball squad who has signed to play at a university.
He’s been playing baseball practically his entire life.
Born in Brawley and raised in Heber, he started playing the sport about the age of 5.
He first played Little League in Calexico. When he was 8, his parents signed him up to play with the local travel team Fogball.
Rojo recalled travel ball was much more demanding than Little League, and that playing on Fogball until he was 12 helped improve his game greatly.
Rojo said his father was a big inspiration for him to continue playing the sport. He remembers he would see pictures of his dad playing baseball around the house growing up.
“At a young age, he played ball and stuff,” Rojo said of his father. “That really inspired me to get serious about the sport.”
After leaving Fogball, Rojo went on to play on the IV Rise team, and during his summers off from school, he played on a team in San Bernardino called the California Jays.
All this preparation set Rojo up well for high school ball. He hit the ground running — making the varsity team at Calexico his freshman year and winning Rookie of the Year honors. He also played varsity his sophomore year as a Bulldog before transferring to Southwest.
He was one of five Bulldogs who transferred that year.
In his junior year, Rojos was selected the 2019 Utility Player of the Year and was named to the All-Imperial Valley League second team.
He was also chosen to play in Imperial Valley Baseball Network’s All-Star game both his junior and senior year.
While the baseball season his senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 school closures, he was able to finish with a .397 batting average and .930 fielding percentage.
Rojo was part of a history-making effort for the program, as the team in 2019 went undefeated, won the IVL baseball title, and played one game in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II postseason.
They were the first undefeated IVL baseball champions since Brawley Union High in 2010.
They were also Southwest’s first league champs since 1998.
What Rojo and the Eagles would have accomplished this year will never be known; however, they appeared to be on the right track, as they finished their abbreviated 9-game season with a record of 8-0-1.
Rojo is now focused on what he’ll do at Northern Oklahoma. He played second base and shortstop throughout high school, and he hopes to earn the starting spot at second base for NOSU.
His advice to up-and-coming Eagles? Hard work will help get you to the next level.
“Your work ethic has to be on point,” he said. “If you want to be this great player and be successful in your baseball career, keep on working hard, even during the off season. Keep on working hard and never give up. Anything is possible in life.”
For Rojos, he’s about to realize his dream.
“Since I was a kid, I always pictured myself, and was dreaming of, playing college ball,” he said. “This was always a dream since I was small.”
Rojo will become one of three Eagles in recent year to play ball at NOSU thanks to the help of Southwest Head Coach Matt Redden.
Redden previously helped 2013 SHS graduate Tito Montano Jr. and 2015 grad Baron Phillips become Rowdy Rangers.
Montano Jr. earned his offer while he was playing at Imperial Valley College, while Phillips, who finished at NOSU in 2019, earned his opportunity right out of high school.
That was a few years ago, and Redden no longer has the connections at NOSU he did then, as the university turned over its coaching staff.
He was, however, able to help connect Rojo with the right people.
Because Montano helped coach SHS in 2017-18, Rojo was able to talk to him about the school, which helped Rojo make his decision to attend there.
Redden said he expects Rojo to be successful at NOSU.
“I actually envision him going, and blowing people away,” Redden said, “and taking someone’s job and being the starting second baseman there. His competitive nature is going to really shine.”
