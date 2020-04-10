PHILADELPHIA – The death of four U.S. Marines in a 2018 helicopter crash near Ocotillo has resulted in a lawsuit alleging faulty aircraft components filed Thursday in a Pennsylvania state court.
Attorneys representing the families of Capt. Samuel Schultz, 28; Lt. Capt. Samuel Phillips, 27; Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley, 33, and Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad, 24, have filed the suit against Kampi Components Co. Inc. and Diamond Rubber Products Co.
The suit alleges Kampi and Diamond Rubber were responsible for manufacturing and supplying a defective valve button that triggered the April 3, 2018, crash of the CH-53E Super Stallion heavy-lift helicopter 12 miles north of Ocotillo.
All four Marines were part of the Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.
The aircraft departed the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms to conduct squadron training consisting of aircraft landings in unimproved zones.
According to the San Diego-based attorney David S. Casey Jr., who is representing the families of Holley and Conrad, investigators discovered that a bypass valve button manufactured by Alabama-based Diamond Rubber and supplied by Pennsylvania-headquartered Kampi Components utilized rubber that decomposes when exposed to hydraulic fluid.
“Disintegrating rubber in the valve button caused a dangerous blockage in the helicopter’s hydraulic system – making the flight control system uncontrollable and inoperable,” Casey said. “There was nothing the pilots could have done to prevent this deadly accident.”
The lawsuit includes counts of strict liability, negligence and breach of warranty – with the four families seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
The Law of Office Richard E. Genter is representing the family of Schultz and Bradley Stoll of Katzman, Lampert & Stoll is representing the family of Phillips.
