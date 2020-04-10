Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 79F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.