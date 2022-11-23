IMPERIAL COUNTY – On November 20 at approximately 2:30 pm a 26-year-old male out of Cathedral City, Calif. was driving a 2016 Kia Forte southbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, Fernando Buenrostro, a 57-year-old male out of Brawley, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road with a passenger, 56-year-old male Gilbert Amezcua out of Fresno, Calif. Araceli Osuna, a 54-year-old female out of Brawley, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Dogwood Road north of Ralph Road. For unknown reasons, the 26-year-old male failed to maintain the Kia within its lane of travel and traveled into the northbound lane, where he collided into the 2000 Chevrolet. After the impact, the Kia collided into the front of the 2021 Chevrolet.
As a result of the crash, the 26-year-old male suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to the release.. The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and took possession of the deceased male whose name will be released through their office pending family notification.
Buenrostro sustained minor injuries but was not transported. Osuna sustained minor injuries and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center via American Medical Response ground ambulance.
All parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation, per El Centro Area CHP.
