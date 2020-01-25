Trainings show parents ECESD’s new safety response protocols

EL CENTRO — Whatever the scenario, El Centro Elementary School District has adopted new procedures this school year that will allow for a quicker crisis response at each of its 12 schools.
The district shared these procedures, as well as an overview of its crisis response model, with parents and guardians in four training sessions held this month.
The two-hour trainings discussed how the district responds to everything from a student vomiting in the hallways to how an active shooter lockdown is conducted.
“We’ve always had fire drills, earthquake drills and a form of lockdown drills,” ECESD assistant superintendent Kristy Curry said. “But we’ve noticed that it wasn’t really standardized across all of our schools. So now, this is our standard process that we’re going to be using.”
The first two trainings took place Jan. 9, while the other two took place Thursday morning and evening.
All trainings were the same, yet held at different times for convenience.
All sessions were held at the district’s Parent and Community Engagement Center on Commercial Avenue here. ECSED created the center a few years ago for the very purpose of enhancing parent involvement.
“We’re trying to start a continual conversation with parents about what safety procedures we have at our schools,” Curry said. “Safety is such a high priority for us, and we know that parents are such an integral part of that safety. So we just want to be very transparent with our parents about what types of drills and what we’re training their children on.”
The district advertised the free trainings through fliers and social media, and invited all parents and guardians to attend.
“I’ve had comments from a lot of the parents who left saying they felt that so much better and more comfortable about the plans that are in place,” Curry said. “A lot of the questions and the feedback have helped us come up with even new ideas and ways to better our procedures.”
It was the first time the district has held such trainings, Curry said.
The trainings were offered this year so the community could meet ECESD’s safety director — a position that was created in February 2019 and that is currently held by John Beltran — as well as see the district’s new procedures.
Beltran has prior military experience and served for 10 years with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.
“We really wanted to bring in someone with a law enforcement background to really bring in a different perspective and really step up the training,” Curry said of Beltran, whose main responsibilities are to enhance school safety and oversee the district’s safe school plans required by the state.
In all four trainings this month, Beltran gave a PowerPoint presentation and answered all the “what ifs” that parents and guardians in attendance had.
As teachers and staff have already received their training on the response protocols, the district specifically chose to hold these trainings at this point in the school year.
“Our next step is to train the students, and we just didn’t want the parents to be surprised at their kids coming home and telling them what they’re being trained on,” Curry said. “We wanted to give them (parents) a heads-up first, so we can make sure that we’re on the same page with the parents and what’s the best plan.”
The district plans to hold these trainings again at the start of next school year, although it will offer them sooner if there is enough interest from the community.
Beltran and Curry both have children enrolled in the ECESD.
“My kids go here,” Curry said. “It’s very important to me that all students are taken care of, and helping my own kids, as well.”
