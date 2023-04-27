IMPERIAL — Following a two-week investigation, the Imperial Police Department has arrested two individuals for the theft of several vehicles which occurred in the City of Imperial during the month of April, with the assistance from the victims and neighbors, who provided surveillance videos linking the same suspect vehicle to all of the crimes.
According to a press release from the Imperial Police Department, detectives along with members of the Patrol Division were able to successfully identify the suspects in question. They are Abel Arguilez, 42, of Imperial, and Jesse Parra, 37, of Riverside, per the release. The aforementioned suspects were taken into custody without incident, the release states.
A search warrant was conducted on Arguilez’s residence, where additional evidence was recovered, including another stolen vehicle reported to the California Highway Patrol. Acocording to the release, both Arguilez and Parra were booked into the Imperial County Jail for multiple felonies, including three counts of vehicle theft / grand theft property, one count of possession of burglary tools, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
"Based on the information obtained during this investigation, the stolen vehicles were taken into Mexico as a part of a larger-scale operation that included other nearby counties," the release reads.
