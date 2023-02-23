IMPERIAL COUNTY — On Monday, February 20 at approximately 8:55 p.m., Jordan Austin Bowen, a 36-year-old male from San Ysidro, California was driving a 2007 Ford Freestar on Interstate 8, eastbound east of Forrester Road. Camila Corrales, a 51-year-old female from El Centro, was driving a 2021 Ford Box Truck on Interstate 8, eastbound east of Forrester Road, ahead of the Ford Freestar.
For reasons still under investigation, Bowen drove the Ford Freestar directly into the rear of the Ford Box Truck, according to a California Highway Patrol press release. Due to a previous crash which occurred within the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 east of Forrester Road, traffic was moving at slow speeds, the release reads.
As a result of the crash, Bowen suffered major injuries and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries, the release states.
It appears that both parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.
"The California Highway Patrol wants to remind the motoring public that traffic conditions can change within a split second which is why it is important to always remain vigilant while operating a motor vehicle," it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.