SAN DIEGO – Randy S. Grossman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, announced his resignation on Friday, July 14, effective at the end of the day on August 4, 2023, according to a press release from his office.
Grossman plans to return to the private sector, the release reads.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve as U.S. Attorney alongside our office’s talented and selfless public servants and our exceptional agency and community partners,” Grossman said in the release. “I am very proud of what we accomplished together for our nation, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of the Southern District of California. I will leave with the utmost confidence in the future success of the office.”
According to the release, Grossman, who previously served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, began serving as Acting U.S. Attorney on February 28, 2021. Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed Grossman to be the interim U.S. Attorney, effective December 26, 2021. After Grossman served in that role for 120 days, United States District Judges in the Southern District of California voted to appoint him as U.S. Attorney, effective April 25, 2022.
According to the press release, as the chief federal law enforcement official for San Diego and Imperial counties, Grossman prioritized criminal prosecutions that address the most significant public safety challenges to our district and nation. “Together with federal, state and local agency partners, the office successfully prosecuted cases involving national security and cybersecurity; violent crime and illegal firearms; human smuggling and human trafficking; crimes against children; and drug trafficking, including an all-in strategy to dismantle every level in the fentanyl supply chain – from the Sinaloa Cartel leaders to the street level dealers,” the release reads.
“Grossman also prioritized the prosecution of fraud and corruption during his tenure, including COVID-related fraud, cryptocurrency schemes, securities fraud, and elder fraud,” the release reads. “Grossman oversaw significant civil matters, including successful defensive litigation on behalf of the United States, and the recovery of millions of dollars against individuals and companies for fraud and civil rights violations.”
During Grossman’s tenure, the United States Attorney’s Office focused on community outreach and grant programs that strengthened relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, the release reads. These include education programs on hate crimes and hate incidents, reentry initiatives and other grant-funded programs to reduce violent crime, and programs to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths.
“Grossman continued the collaborative work of multiple stakeholders in the Southern District of California through two highly successful criminal diversion programs led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office – the Alternative to Prison Solutions Diversion Program and the Veteran’s Diversion Program,” the release reads.
Per the release, as the United States Attorney for one of the largest districts in the nation, Grossman led significant regional and nationwide initiatives for the Department of Justice. For example, the office co-led Joint Task Force Alpha, which was established by the Attorney General in June 2021, to combat human international human smuggling and human trafficking.
Grossman also served on subcommittees for the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC), which consists of a select number of U.S. Attorneys who advise the Attorney General on policy issues impacting federal prosecutors’ offices across the country, per the release. Grossman served as the co-chair of the Border and Immigration Law Enforcement Subcommittee and a member of the White-Collar Fraud and Violent Crime Subcommittees of the AGAC.
According to the release, Grossman is a graduate of California Western School of Law (J.D.) and the University of Arizona (B.B.A.). For more information on Grossman’s background, visit justice.gov/usao-sdca/meet-us-attorney.
