U.S. DOJ accepting nominations for L. Anthony Sutin Award for Innovation Law Enforcement and Community Partnerships

The United States Department of Justice COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) office is seeking nominations for its annual L. Anthony Sutin Award for Innovative Law Enforcement and Community Partnerships.
According to a press release from the COPS office, the L. Anthony Sutin Award for Innovative Law Enforcement and Community Partnerships recognizes the efforts of innovative and sustained law enforcement and community partnerships whose unique collaborations have transformed public safety in their communities. This award is bestowed on partnerships in which law enforcement is actively engaged with the community in a multifaceted manner that has been sustained over time and has resulted in positive, observable outcomes or advances in public safety or public trust.
“Ideal nominees are actively engaged with their community in a multifaceted manner, resulting in positive, observable public safety outcomes,” the release reads. “Teams must consist of at least one law enforcement officer, who must be an officer in a state, local, or tribal law enforcement agency, and one community member.”
“The ideal nominee team for this award creates collaborations that are innovative, creative, and transformative; demonstrates sustainability and institutionalization of efforts; develops partnerships that involve relevant stakeholders in the community; produces positive observable public safety outcomes; promotes public safety through a dedication to the community policing philosophy,” the release reads.
Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, August 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Those nominating are encouraged to please send a completed nomination form and narrative to SutinAward@usdoj.gov. Direct all general inquiries to Sarah Estill and LaToshia Butler at SutinAward@usdoj.gov.
According to the organization’s website, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is the component of the U.S. Department of Justice responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources.
“The COPS Office awards grants to hire community policing professionals, develop and test innovative policing strategies, and provide training and technical assistance to community members, local government leaders, and all levels of law enforcement. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to help advance community policing,” the website reads.
