BRAWLEY – Essential unionized workers at Spreckels Sugar Company in the Imperial Valley have voted to conduct an unfair labor practices (ULP) strike.
According to a United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) press release, "multiple ULP charges have been filed with the National Labor Relations Board and the workers are using their power to put an end to the unfair labor practices."
"With Board charges filed, workers at Spreckels, in overwhelming numbers, voted on March 1 to authorize a ULP strike. With no settlement to the charges reached, the strike will commence at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 9," the release reads.
"These essential workers are tired of the disrespect and demand that the company roll over its pension plan in a way that the workers deserve and negotiate a settlement quickly and fairly, which it has yet to do," said Todd Walters, UFCW Local 135 President. "Some workers stand to lose tens of thousands of dollars unless we act now. The workers are fed up and ready to take action over the unfair labor practices committed by Spreckels."
UFCW Local 135 represents over 100 workers at Spreckels Sugar Company at two locations in Imperial County: the sugar processing plant in Brawley and a warehouse in Imperial. Per the release, sugar workers will be picketing at both sites.
