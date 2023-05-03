BRAWLEY
Chamber to celebrate Cinco
de Mayo with their 4th
annual Taco Festival
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley is holding the 4th annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival on Main Street, Friday, May 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The event will feature two stages with live music, food, beer and vendors.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
Star Wars club to hold
‘May the 4th Be With You’ event
The Star Wars Fan Club of Imperial Valley will be holding its 3rd annual “May the 4th Be With You” Star Wars celebration event on Thursday, May 4 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. inside the Walmart in Brawley within the Lawn & Garden Center.
The event will include free games for children and adults with treats as prizes. Play games to earn “Republic Credits” and earn bigger prizes. Star Wars characters will also be available for photos.
For more info visit The Star Wars Fan Club of the Imperial Valley on Facebook at bit.ly/StarWarsFanClubImperialValley.
– Roman Flores, editor@ivpressonline.com
