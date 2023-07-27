HOLTVILLE
UC Farm Smart holds Art on the Farm event for children
An Art on the Farm event will be held on Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This free event is geared towards 0- to 5-year-olds and is a great opportunity to get out this summer and give your little ones something fun to do. There will be a story time, games, planting stations, finger painting, and many other activities. Participants are recommended to bring a hat, refillable water bottle and “clothes that can get dirty.”
Most of the activities will be held outside under a shaded area and a few activities will be done inside.
The link to pre-register is online at ucanr.edu/camps. Pre-registration is optional. For more information contact UC Farm Smart by phone at (760) 356-3067 or by email at scwills@ucanr.edu. UC Farm Smart is located at 1004 Holton Road in Holtville.
IMPERIAL
End of Summer Luau at Imperial Pool
The Community Services Programs of the Imperial Public Library is hosting an End of Summer Luau event on Friday, August 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Imperial Public pool. The free event will include a fun night filled with food, music, raffles and more. No glass or alcohol is permitted.
The swimming pool is located at Imperial High School on 618 West Barioni Blvd., in Imperial. For more information contact the City of Imperial Parks and Recreation Department at (760) 355-3316.
– Roman Flores, editor@ivpressonline.com
