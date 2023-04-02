IMPERIAL
Lane closure on Aten Road
Aten Road (north westbound lane) from Imperial Valley College to Dogwood Road will be closed starting Wednesday, April 5 through June 30, per an announcement from Imperial County Department of Public Works. The reason for the closure is due to bike lane reconstruction.
EL CENTRO
CR&R Community Clean-up and paper
shredding for residents
The next CR&R Community Clean-up Event for El Centro residential customers will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CR&R, 599 E. Main Street. The City of El Centro stated that residents must show proof of residency in the forms of driver’s license and water bill.
Items that can be dropped off are furniture, yard waste, large appliances, and e-waste. The notice also informs free collection of automobile tires. Individuals can dispose of no more than 9 tires without a transportation waiver from the Environmental Health. Passenger, light duty truck tires and rims are accepted. No Commercial Type loads or dumping is allowed, cover loads required. Residents can also bring five bankers boxes shred for free at the same location from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
For any questions please call CR&R at (760) 482-5656.
WINTERHAVEN/YUMA
I-8 road closure continues in the coming week
Construction crews will close the left lane of westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) of the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma, Arizona from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 through Friday, April 7, according to an announcement from Caltrans. The reason for the closure is due to a project by Caltrans and Arizona Department of Transportation in upgrading the bridge.
Drivers are reminded to watch for highway workers, equipment and to “Be Work Zone Alert.” For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
