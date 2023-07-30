BRAWLEY
City announces Back 2 School Roller Skating Party
The City of Brawley announced a Back 2 School Roller Skating Party event on Thursday, August 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lion’s Center Gymnasium. The event will also feature a DJ and snacks.
Skate rental fee will be waived for the first 15 participants. Bringing a personal helmet and safety gear is required. Children will receive a free lunch box while supplies last. For more information please call Parks and Recreation at (760) 344-5675.
LifeStream to hold Community Blood Drive
LifeStream will hold a community blood drive from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4 at Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Road.
Donors receive a free mini-physical which includes readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Donating blood takes about an hour.
For information or to make an appointment please call 1-800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
