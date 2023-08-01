SALTON CITY
Borrego Salton Seaway closed due to storms
Borrego Salton Seaway (S22) from Sunrise Drive to Imperial/San Diego County Limit Line closed Monday, July 31 until further notice, per an announcement from the Imperial County Department of Public Works. The emergency closure is due to flooding due to storms. Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route.
CALEXICO
Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club and potluck
Camarena Memorial Library Let’s R.E.A.D. Book Club invites the those 18 and older to the next meeting on Monday, August 14 at 5:30 p.m. The book that will be discussed is "Luckiest Girl Alive" by Jessica Knoll.
The meet is also a potluck and attendees are asked to please bring a dish to share with the group. For more information please contact Camarena Memorial Library at (760) 768-2170.
BRAWLEY
Library announces August activities
Children activity packets will be available for pick up while supplies last from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Brawley Public Library on Friday, August 18. Packets are available while supplies last.
An activity can also be found on the tables at Brawley Public Library during business hours on Wednesday, August 2, Friday, August 4, and Thursday, August 17.
The City of Brawley also announced that the library will be closed for inventory starting Monday, August 21 through Friday, September 1.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
