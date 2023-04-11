BRAWLEY
Nominations now open for Branding Iron Annual Award
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley is now accepting nominations for the Branding Iron Annual Award. The Branding Iron Award is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated his or her leadership skills and devotion to the community and City of Brawley. Nominees must be an active Brawley Chamber member in good standing or have secured a chamber membership on someone’s behalf.
The award will be presented to one deserving individual at The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley Annual Dinner 2023. Nominations must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 15. The nomination form can be found at the provided link at brawleychamber.com/brandingironaward.
CALEXICO
Families invited to register for Children’s Day Family Night
Camarena Memorial Library invites the whole family to Children’s Day Family Night for ages 0 to 12 on Thursday, April 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Activities include arts and crafts, games, free book, snacks, raffles and story reading by Calexico Police officers. Families can register online between April 10 to 26 at calexicolibrary.org. For more information please call the library at (760) 768-2170.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
