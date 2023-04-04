CALEXICO
Calexico Recreation to host free Food Permit Workshop
A free Food Permit Workshop will be hosted by Calexico Recreation Department on Tuesday, April 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Calexico Recreation Department on 707 Dool Avenue. The workshop will teach attendees how to complete and submit the Imperial County Environmental Health Food Permit Application for food vendors and how to complete an application for the Community Event Organizer permit.
Mario Salinas, Environmental Health Compliance Specialist, Imperial County Health Department will be presenting. The workshop will be bilingual. To register please contact (760) 768-2176 or email recreation@calexico.ca.gov.
EL CENTRO
One day Sperber Road closure
Sperber Road from McCabe Road to Joe McNeece Loop will be closed on Friday, April 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., per an announcement from Imperial County Department of Public Works. The closure is due to road repairs and a detour will be posted.
BRAWLEY
City to hold Easter Egg Hunt 2023
The City of Brawley will hold its Easter Egg Hunt 2023 on Saturday, April 8 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Pat Williams Park. A mini pancake breakfast will be available in limited supply for children free of charge.
A magician will be featured at 10:15 a.m., and after the egg hunt, Children’s Mural with IV Murals will begin at 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will also have Easter basket prizes, crafts, face painting, pictures with the Easter bunny. The city reminds those attending to bring their Easter baskets.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
