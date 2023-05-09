BRAWLEY
Parks and Recreation hosts Movie Night and school supplies event
Succeeding Over Adversity (SOA) Imperial Valley College club and Los Amigos de La Comunidad Inc., will be providing snacks and school supplies at the Movie Night and School Supplies Distribution event on Friday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Alyce Gereaux Splash Pad Park. Admission is free and those attending are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets to enjoy the featured movie "Turning Red." For more information please contact (760) 344-5675.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
YUMA
Arizona Cardinals Mini-Fan Festival at AWC
Arizona Western College (AWC) invites the community to a mini-fan festival featuring meet-and-greets with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals professional football players, cheerleaders, legends, and team mascot "Big Red." The event will take place Tuesday, May 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 3C Courtyard, Breezeway, and grassy area at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
There will be interactive inflatables and games for the whole family to enjoy. The inflatables will be the Cardinals Quarterback Toss, Field Goal Kick, Obstacle Course, and Big Red. The games will include Cardinals cornhole and Connect 4. There will also be tents and tables for giveaways and the Cardinals HR department to share career insight and current opportunities. AWC will have student volunteers at the event and several tables set up to support AWC’s “Stress Less” event for Finals Week. AWC students will receive Sunshine Bags filled with stress balls, candy, and information about the AWC Health and Wellness Department.
AWC staff and students will also be joining the Cardinals at the Yuma Community Food Bank to pack emergency food boxes for local families in need, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Yuma Community Food Bank, 2404 E. 24th Street.
– Roman Flores, editor@ivpressonline.com
