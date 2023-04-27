BRAWLEY
Public reminded to be cautious of snakes as temperatures rise
The City of Brawley posted a reminder on social media that as temperatures begin to warm up the amount of snake encounters are likely to increase in and around city parks such as Cattle Call and Pat Williams Parks. It is important to warn children about the dangers of snakes. Park visitors should use caution around bushes, shrubs and tall grass. Anyone who encounters a snake should keep their distance. Dogs should always be kept on a leash for safety. The city also thanked Refugio “Cuco” Martinez, Brawley’s Animal Control Officer for keeping the parks safe for the public.
EL CENTRO
Library building maintenance
The El Centro Public Library will be closed on May 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for building maintenance, per a public service announcement from the City of El Centro. The city and library apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPERIAL
Toy backpacks available for children to check out at the library
In honor of National Library Week, the Imperial Public Library is offering toy backpacks that can be checked out and taken home for a few days for children to enjoy. The library also invites the community to explore the library's play room.
