BRAWLEY
Brawley Public Library activities for National Library Week
The City of Brawley invites the community to join Brawley Public Library in celebrating National Library Week with activities at the library. Coloring pages and tools will be provided by the library on Wednesday, April 26.
Storytime and a DIY bookmark will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 and on Friday, April 28 the library invites the public to Drop Everything and Read (D.E.A.R.) where those ages 0 to 17 can go to the library and read their favorite book for 20 minutes for a special prize.
IMPERIAL
New amenity installed at Eager Park
Two corn-hole sets were recently installed at Eager Park by the city’s parks and recreation crew. This new amenity is part of the first phase of improvements at Eager Park.
These additions to the park are made possible through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV1), which provides funds for outdoor community gathering spaces, approved by the Imperial City Council in June 2022. A gazebo and picnic area are to be added to the park later this summer.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
