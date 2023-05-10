CALIPATRIA
Lions Club to help prepare for Paint Project
A Park Clean-up and Paint Prep organized by the Calipatria Lions Club will be taking place Friday, May 12 at 9:00 a.m. at Caldwell Skate Park in preparation for the third installment of the Calipatria Paint Project. Items needed are liquid soap, scrub brushes, industrial erasers and volunteers. To volunteer or for a chance to have personal artwork featured in Caldwell Skate Park please text (619) 944-3306.
BRAWLEY
City invites the public to 2023 State of the City Address
The public is invited to the Mayor’s Breakfast and the 2023 State of the City Address, where Mayor George Nava will discuss past accomplishments and future goals of the City of Brawley.
The event will be held Friday, May 12 at 7:45 a.m. at the Stockmen's Club - Imperial Valley. This event is free to the public and breakfast will be provided. Those wanting to attend must R.S.V.P. as seating is limited. To R.S.V.P. please contact (760) 344-3160 or visit brawleychamber.com.
IMPERIAL
Free COVID test kits available
Free COVID-19 test kits are available for Imperial Valley College students to pick up while supplies last. Test kits can be picked up in the building 1536 Student Health Center. Students are asked to have their G# ready.
– Mia Ramos, ivpeditorial@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.